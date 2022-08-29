Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Dodge Durango

11 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Durango

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 9206875
  2. 9206875
  3. 9206875
  4. 9206875
  5. 9206875
  6. 9206875
  7. 9206875
  8. 9206875
  9. 9206875
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9206875
  • Stock #: 45864D
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT7NC135796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 45864D
  • Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2018 RAM 3500 ProMas...
 100,332 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee T...
 6 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee T...
 5 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory