2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

82,929 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG8NR129430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,929 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan