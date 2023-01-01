Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Innisfil, ON

2022 Ford Escape

57,497 KM

Details Features

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10824708
  2. 10824708
  3. 10824708
  4. 10824708
  5. 10824708
  6. 10824708
  7. 10824708
  8. 10824708
  9. 10824708
  10. 10824708
  11. 10824708
  12. 10824708
  13. 10824708
  14. 10824708
  15. 10824708
  16. 10824708
  17. 10824708
  18. 10824708
  19. 10824708
  20. 10824708
  21. 10824708
  22. 10824708
  23. 10824708
  24. 10824708
  25. 10824708
  26. 10824708
  27. 10824708
  28. 10824708
  29. 10824708
  30. 10824708
  31. 10824708
  32. 10824708
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,497KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-55542RJB
  • Mileage 57,497 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | QUATTRO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Audi Q5 45 Komfort BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | QUATTRO 44,279 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Infiniti EX37 Luxury SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Infiniti EX37 Luxury SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | AWD 189,735 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | AWD 13,548 KM $43,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape