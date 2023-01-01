Menu
2022 GMC Terrain

18,489 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2022 GMC Terrain

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING |

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10005006
  • Stock #: 22-03429JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,489 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 GMC Terrain is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that offers a comfortable ride, advanced technology, and a range of impressive features. It combines a sleek and modern design with practicality, making it an attractive choice for urban dwellers and small families. This Terrain includes blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, park assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC.



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

