2022 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900 + taxes & licensing
1 8 , 4 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10005006

10005006 Stock #: 22-03429JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,489 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Comfort rear air Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features AWD Reverse Park Assist 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

