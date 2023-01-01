Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

41,325 KM

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred FWD | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred FWD | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

41,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22-00446RJB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,325 KM

Vehicle Description

We can't be the only ones that think Hyundai nailed it when they designed this gen for the Elantra, right? It looks gret on both the outside and the inside, with the inside being very comfy and spacious for a compact sedan! This compact sedan comes in a very sporty grey exterior and a black cloth interior with silver alloy rims! Includes voice commands, lane departure alert, heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast. Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

