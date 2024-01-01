$39,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
78,696KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-74223RJB
- Mileage 78,696 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 104,583 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 37,447 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 45,292 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2022 Hyundai PALISADE