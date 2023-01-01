Menu
2022 Hyundai Sonata

18,946 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2022 Hyundai Sonata

2022 Hyundai Sonata

Luxury FWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANEKEEP ASSIST | DUAL CLIMATE

2022 Hyundai Sonata

Luxury FWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS & STEERING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANEKEEP ASSIST | DUAL CLIMATE

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,946KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9844820
  • Stock #: 22-35686AB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,946 KM

Vehicle Description

A sleek and sporty midsize sedan packed with features has just landed on our lot! Our newly acquired 2022 Hyundai Sonata is features in a cherry red metallic paint finish that pops in the sunlight, riding on black and grey alloy rims, a leather and suede grey interior with a matching grey dashboard, headliner and floor carpet, making for a very beautiful, spacious and comfortable cabin to ride in! This model is packed with features such as voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, auto start/stop, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

