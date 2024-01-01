Menu
Account
Sign In
MANUAL TRANSMISSION. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2022 Hyundai Venue

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Venue

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Venue

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10996802
  2. 10996802
  3. 10996802
  4. 10996802
  5. 10996802
  6. 10996802
  7. 10996802
  8. 10996802
  9. 10996802
  10. 10996802
  11. 10996802
  12. 10996802
  13. 10996802
  14. 10996802
  15. 10996802
  16. 10996802
  17. 10996802
  18. 10996802
  19. 10996802
  20. 10996802
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN KMHRB8A32NU179596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL TRANSMISSION. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Titan SV for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Nissan Titan SV 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Police 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue