Menu
Account
Sign In
FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2022 Jeep Compass

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Compass

Latitude

Watch This Vehicle
12635973

2022 Jeep Compass

Latitude

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12635973
  2. 12635973
  3. 12635973
  4. 12635973
  5. 12635973
  6. 12635973
  7. 12635973
  8. 12635973
  9. 12635973
  10. 12635973
  11. 12635973
  12. 12635973
  13. 12635973
  14. 12635973
  15. 12635973
  16. 12635973
  17. 12635973
  18. 12635973
  19. 12635973
  20. 12635973
  21. 12635973
  22. 12635973
  23. 12635973
  24. 12635973
  25. 12635973
  26. 12635973
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3C4NJDBB6NT167806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2014 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 RAM 1500 ST 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2022 Jeep Compass