2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 | ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | Elevate your driving experience with this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4, powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine for a perfect balance of power and efficiency. This premium SUV offers luxury and capability with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote startensuring year-round comfort no matter the weather. The refined interior features leather-trimmed seats, a large touchscreen with Uconnect, and advanced driver-assist technologies. With legendary Jeep 4x4 capability and a sleek, modern design, this Grand Cherokee Limited is the perfect combination of rugged performance and upscale sophistication.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

48,088 KM

$41,986

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

12807001

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Dealer: 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Address: 3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$41,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN: 1C4RJHBG2N8590644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,088 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | Elevate your driving experience with this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4, powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine for a perfect balance of power and efficiency. This premium SUV offers luxury and capability with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote startensuring year-round comfort no matter the weather. The refined interior features leather-trimmed seats, a large touchscreen with Uconnect, and advanced driver-assist technologies. With legendary Jeep 4x4 capability and a sleek, modern design, this Grand Cherokee Limited is the perfect combination of rugged performance and upscale sophistication.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW All-Season LRR
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1" DISPLAY -inc: 10.1" Touchscreen Display 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer HD Radio GPS Navigation 506 Watt Amplifier Connected Travel & Traffic Services
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK CAPRI LEATHER-FACED SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
$41,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee