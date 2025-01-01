$41,986+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$41,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,088 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | Elevate your driving experience with this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4, powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine for a perfect balance of power and efficiency. This premium SUV offers luxury and capability with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote startensuring year-round comfort no matter the weather. The refined interior features leather-trimmed seats, a large touchscreen with Uconnect, and advanced driver-assist technologies. With legendary Jeep 4x4 capability and a sleek, modern design, this Grand Cherokee Limited is the perfect combination of rugged performance and upscale sophistication.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883