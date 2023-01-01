Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

35,686 KM

Details Features

$73,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 10759523
  2. 10759523
  3. 10759523
  4. 10759523
  5. 10759523
  6. 10759523
  7. 10759523
  8. 10759523
  9. 10759523
  10. 10759523
  11. 10759523
Contact Seller

$73,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SJVDT7NS146026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III 35,686 KM $73,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST CLEAN CARFAX | SXT APPERANCE PACKAGE | for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 RAM 1500 ST CLEAN CARFAX | SXT APPERANCE PACKAGE | 94,819 KM $30,386 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend BRONCO!! for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend BRONCO!! 45,386 KM $32,886 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$73,998

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wagoneer