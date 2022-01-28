Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Wrangler

4 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 8190666
  2. 8190666
  3. 8190666
  4. 8190666
  5. 8190666
  6. 8190666
  7. 8190666
  8. 8190666
  9. 8190666
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8190666
  • Stock #: 45817
  • VIN: 1C4JJXR6XNW110298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 30,856 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Power ...
 4 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler S...
 4 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory