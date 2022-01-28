$CALL+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-797-9700
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited 4xe Rubicon
Location
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
4KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8244714
- Stock #: 45858
- VIN: 1C4JJXR62NW120291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 4 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
