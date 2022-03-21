Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

10 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
Unlimited Sahara

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8728250
  • Stock #: 46349D
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG7NW202000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

