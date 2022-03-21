2022 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8798324

8798324 Stock #: 45856

45856 VIN: 1C4HJXDN3NW139154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 7 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.