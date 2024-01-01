Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2022 RAM 1500

48,080 KM

Details Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10869816
  2. 10869816
  3. 10869816
  4. 10869816
  5. 10869816
  6. 10869816
  7. 10869816
  8. 10869816
  9. 10869816
  10. 10869816
  11. 10869816
  12. 10869816
  13. 10869816
  14. 10869816
  15. 10869816
  16. 10869816
  17. 10869816
  18. 10869816
  19. 10869816
  20. 10869816
  21. 10869816
  22. 10869816
  23. 10869816
  24. 10869816
  25. 10869816
  26. 10869816
  27. 10869816
  28. 10869816
  29. 10869816
  30. 10869816
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,080KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-05251WFC
  • Mileage 48,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 12,235 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 34,061 KM $25,741 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 11,009 KM $60,975 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500