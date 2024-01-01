$50,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$50,200
+ taxes & licensing
36,163KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-96875WFC
- Mileage 36,163 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Seating
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$50,200
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2022 RAM 1500