Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2022 RAM 1500

36,163 KM

$50,200

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$50,200

+ taxes & licensing

36,163KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-96875WFC
  • Mileage 36,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid

Seating

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

$50,200

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2022 RAM 1500