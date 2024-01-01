Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON

2022 RAM 1500

33,289 KM

Details Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10964282
  2. 10964282
  3. 10964282
  4. 10964282
  5. 10964282
  6. 10964282
  7. 10964282
  8. 10964282
  9. 10964282
  10. 10964282
  11. 10964282
  12. 10964282
  13. 10964282
  14. 10964282
  15. 10964282
  16. 10964282
  17. 10964282
  18. 10964282
  19. 10964282
  20. 10964282
  21. 10964282
  22. 10964282
  23. 10964282
  24. 10964282
  25. 10964282
  26. 10964282
  27. 10964282
  28. 10964282
  29. 10964282
  30. 10964282
  31. 10964282
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,289KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,289 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance for sale in Scarborough, ON
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance 32,630 KM $37,305 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 36,430 KM $23,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 36,814 KM $50,400 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500