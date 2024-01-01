Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON

2022 RAM 1500

39,866 KM

Details Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10967882
  2. 10967882
  3. 10967882
  4. 10967882
  5. 10967882
  6. 10967882
  7. 10967882
  8. 10967882
  9. 10967882
  10. 10967882
  11. 10967882
  12. 10967882
  13. 10967882
  14. 10967882
  15. 10967882
  16. 10967882
  17. 10967882
  18. 10967882
  19. 10967882
  20. 10967882
  21. 10967882
  22. 10967882
  23. 10967882
  24. 10967882
  25. 10967882
  26. 10967882
  27. 10967882
  28. 10967882
  29. 10967882
  30. 10967882
  31. 10967882
  32. 10967882
  33. 10967882
  34. 10967882
  35. 10967882
  36. 10967882
  37. 10967882
  38. 10967882
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,866KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Indigo/Sea Salt
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 39,593 KM $57,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 29,950 KM $50,700 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 33,289 KM $47,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500