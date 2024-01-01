Menu
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, power, and performance with the 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie. This rugged yet refined truck is built for those who demand both capability and comfort. With its bold, muscular exterior and premium interior featuring leather upholstery, advanced technology, and an intuitive Uconnect system, the Laramie stands out from the competition. Powered by a robust V8 engine, it delivers exceptional towing and payload capacity, making it ideal for work or play. Whether youre hauling heavy loads or cruising down the highway, the 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie offers a smooth, quiet ride, cutting-edge safety features, and a style that commands attention. Dont miss the opportunity to own this impressive combination of luxury and performance!

2022 RAM 1500

67,288 KM

$47,986 + tax & licensing

Laramie

11980371

Location: 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd., 3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9, 705-242-2883

VIN 1C6SRFJT8NN213628

2022 RAM 1500

67,288 KM

$47,986

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Laramie

11980371

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$47,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,288KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT8NN213628

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,288 KM

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, power, and performance with the 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie. This rugged yet refined truck is built for those who demand both capability and comfort. With its bold, muscular exterior and premium interior featuring leather upholstery, advanced technology, and an intuitive Uconnect system, the Laramie stands out from the competition. Powered by a robust V8 engine, it delivers exceptional towing and payload capacity, making it ideal for work or play. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising down the highway, the 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie offers a smooth, quiet ride, cutting-edge safety features, and a style that commands attention. Don't miss the opportunity to own this impressive combination of luxury and performance!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper GPEC 5 Engine Controller Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PAINTED POLISHED (WRB) -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat Delete LED Lamp - Floor Console Bin Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
LARAMIE LEVEL A EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Rear...

2022 RAM 1500