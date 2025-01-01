Menu
Step into power, luxury, and unmatched capability with this stunning 2022 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4, finished in an elegant Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl. This top-tier truck is loaded with premium features, including heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start for comfort in every season. Equipped with the sought-after Limited Level 1 Group, this RAM also boasts a 3.92 rear axle ratio and anti-spin rear differential, delivering exceptional towing and off-road performance. Trailer tow mirrors and a hitch receiver make it ready for any haul, while its bold design and refined interior remind you that strength and sophistication can go hand in hand. Whether youre hitting the job site or the open road, this RAM 1500 Limited is the ultimate blend of luxury and muscle.

2022 RAM 1500

26,116 KM

$62,986

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Limited

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$62,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFPT8NN198541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into power, luxury, and unmatched capability with this stunning 2022 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4x4, finished in an elegant Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl. This top-tier truck is loaded with premium features, including heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote start for comfort in every season. Equipped with the sought-after Limited Level 1 Group, this RAM also boasts a 3.92 rear axle ratio and anti-spin rear differential, delivering exceptional towing and off-road performance. Trailer tow mirrors and a hitch receiver make it ready for any haul, while its bold design and refined interior remind you that strength and sophistication can go hand in hand. Whether you're hitting the job site or the open road, this RAM 1500 Limited is the ultimate blend of luxury and muscle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Body-Colour Front Bumper
Requires Subscription
DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Satin Chrome Key Fob
Front collision mitigation
TIRES: 275/55R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check Trailer Reverse Steering Control Trailer Brake Control Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring
BRIGHT POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Mirror Clearance/Running Lights Trailer Tow Mirrors
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED W/INSERTS
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Head-Up Display Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Pedestrian Emergency Braking ...

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$62,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2022 RAM 1500