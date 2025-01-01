$46,986+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$46,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Get ready to turn heads with this 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT the perfect blend of bold styling, relentless power, and premium features. Under the hood, it boasts the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with eTorque mild hybrid assist, delivering an impressive 395 horsepower for thrilling acceleration and serious capability. The GT package adds performance-inspired touches like a sport-performance hood, paddle shifters, and a cold-air intake, giving this truck an unmistakably aggressive edge. Inside, the cabin is refined and tech-forward, featuring a massive 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and high-quality materials throughout. With its 4x4 capability, strong towing performance, and head-turning presence, the 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT is built to dominate both the road and the job site in style.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883