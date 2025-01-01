Menu
Account
Sign In
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Get ready to turn heads with this 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT the perfect blend of bold styling, relentless power, and premium features. Under the hood, it boasts the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with eTorque mild hybrid assist, delivering an impressive 395 horsepower for thrilling acceleration and serious capability. The GT package adds performance-inspired touches like a sport-performance hood, paddle shifters, and a cold-air intake, giving this truck an unmistakably aggressive edge. Inside, the cabin is refined and tech-forward, featuring a massive 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and high-quality materials throughout. With its 4x4 capability, strong towing performance, and head-turning presence, the 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT is built to dominate both the road and the job site in style.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2022 RAM 1500

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13141738

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$46,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT6NN283039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Get ready to turn heads with this 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT the perfect blend of bold styling, relentless power, and premium features. Under the hood, it boasts the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with eTorque mild hybrid assist, delivering an impressive 395 horsepower for thrilling acceleration and serious capability. The GT package adds performance-inspired touches like a sport-performance hood, paddle shifters, and a cold-air intake, giving this truck an unmistakably aggressive edge. Inside, the cabin is refined and tech-forward, featuring a massive 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and high-quality materials throughout. With its 4x4 capability, strong towing performance, and head-turning presence, the 2022 RAM 1500 Sport GT is built to dominate both the road and the job site in style.Thank you for choosing 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, where the easy car-buying experience is all about you!We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Under Seat Lighting Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Sport Performance Hood MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold Air Intake System MO...
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper GPEC 5 Engine Controller HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Security Alarm 11...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication 12" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content All Radio-Equi...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 87,000 KM $46,986 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 215,488 KM $17,986 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 329,810 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2022 RAM 1500