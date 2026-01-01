$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
153,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLTXNN153963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front collision mitigation
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio C...
WHEELS: 18" X 8" PAINTED MID-GLOSS BLACK (STD)
RED/BLACK CLOTH/VINYL BUCKET SEATS
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Universal Garage Door Opener Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Display Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Phone & Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 RAM 1500