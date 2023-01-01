Menu
2022 RAM 1500

30,913 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9603187
  • Stock #: 11385AU
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT7NN179305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

