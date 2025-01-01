$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
34,822KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5KL5NG342775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
LED BED LIGHTING
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats High-Back Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Tow H...
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass-Thru Wire Circuits
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
LARAMIE LEVEL A EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Front Ventilated Seats Remote Tailgate Release Automatic High-Beam H...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Trailer Reve...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Tires: LT28...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Selectable Tire Fill Alert Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication Connectivity - US/Canada GPS ...
