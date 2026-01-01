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2022 RAM 2500
Laramie
2022 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$52,986
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
182,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5NL3NG168569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On-/Off-Road
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 220-Amp Alternator
LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Front Ventilated Seats Remote Tailgate Release 17-Speaker harman/kar...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Info Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content All Radio-Equipped Vehicles Connected Travel & Traffic Services All R1 ...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Convex Aux E...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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$52,986
+ taxes & licensing>
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-242-2883
2022 RAM 2500