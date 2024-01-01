$79,752+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
Limited
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
80,316KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3PL1NG341325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Mega Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Clearance Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PROTECTION GROUP
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
Cross-Traffic Alert
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
Adaptive Steering System
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP -inc: Pickup Box
DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass Thru Wire Circuits
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON W/BRIGHT INSERTS (STD)
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover ...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound Surround View Camera System Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Trailer Reverse Guidance Digital Rearview Mirror Adaptive Steering System Full-Speed Forward Collision Warn Plus...
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches Dash Pass Thru Wire Circuits 220-Amp Alternator
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
