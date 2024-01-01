Menu
Used 2022 RAM ProMaster City Cargo Van for sale in Innisfil, ON

2022 RAM ProMaster

79,170 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van

2022 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,170KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-24932JB
  • Mileage 79,170 KM

Power Windows

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Back-Up Camera

Cloth Seats

A/C

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2022 RAM ProMaster