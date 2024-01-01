$33,900+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM ProMaster
City Cargo Van
2022 RAM ProMaster
City Cargo Van
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
79,170KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-24932JB
- Mileage 79,170 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
