2022 Subaru Legacy

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 3 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9903623

9903623 Stock #: 22-16543 JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-16543 JB

Mileage 8,342 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features AWD Dual Air Controls CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.