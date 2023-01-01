Menu
2022 Subaru Legacy

8,342 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Limited | SUNROOF| AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDROID AUDIO

Location

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

8,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 22-16543 JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,342 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the power within to pursue what you want most with this 2022 Subrau Legacy! This midsize sedan from a brand that's known for their AWD system is finished in a metallic white exterior combined with a beautifully designed black leather interior. Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

