Menu
Account
Sign In
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Experience refined comfort and confident performance in this 2023 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury AWD. This compact luxury SUV blends bold Cadillac styling with upscale features like leather-appointed seating, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced safety technologies. The AWD system delivers year-round traction and stability, while the turbocharged engine provides responsive power. Inside, enjoy a spacious, tech-forward cabin with features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a power liftgate, and a premium audio system. With its elegant design and smooth ride, the XT4 Premium Luxury offers a perfect balance of style, comfort, and capability.

2023 Cadillac XT4

53,515 KM

Details Description Features

$34,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12806998

2023 Cadillac XT4

AWD Premium Luxury

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$34,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,515KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYFZDR46PF104703

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,515 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Experience refined comfort and confident performance in this 2023 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury AWD. This compact luxury SUV blends bold Cadillac styling with upscale features like leather-appointed seating, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced safety technologies. The AWD system delivers year-round traction and stability, while the turbocharged engine provides responsive power. Inside, enjoy a spacious, tech-forward cabin with features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a power liftgate, and a premium audio system. With its elegant design and smooth ride, the XT4 Premium Luxury offers a perfect balance of style, comfort, and capability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Ford F-150 170,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 48,088 KM $41,986 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury 53,515 KM $34,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2023 Cadillac XT4