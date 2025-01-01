$45,986+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus
2023 Dodge Durango
R/T Plus
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$45,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 103,164 KM
Vehicle Description
| HEATED & VENTED LEATHER SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | HARMAN/KARDON 19 SPKR | SUNROOF | SAFETY TECH | The 2023 Dodge Durango R/T Plus is the perfect SUV for anyone who wants power, style, and versatility all in one package. With its 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, it delivers exhilarating performance while still offering the space and comfort your family needs. The R/T Plus trim adds premium features like leather-trimmed seating, advanced safety tech, a power sunroof, and an upgraded infotainment system, making every drive feel first-class. Bold styling, unmistakable road presence, and the capability to tow with confidence make this Durango a standout choice - luxury, muscle, and practicality wrapped into one stunning SUV. | PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL |This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883