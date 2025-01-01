Menu
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | The 2023 Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect family vehicle, offering exceptional versatility, comfort, and value. With spacious seating for seven and plenty of room for cargo, its built to handle everything from daily errands to weekend road trips. The SXT trim adds stylish touches and practical features like Stow n Go seating, a power drivers seat, and tri-zone climate control to keep everyone comfortable. With its smooth ride, fuel-efficient performance, and user-friendly infotainment system, the 2023 Grand Caravan SXT is a smart choice for families on the go.

2023 Dodge Grand Caravan

8,789 KM

SXT

12688599

SXT

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
8,789KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG9PR558465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Alloy w/Blk Stitch
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 8,789 KM

Vehicle Description

| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | The 2023 Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect family vehicle, offering exceptional versatility, comfort, and value. With spacious seating for seven and plenty of room for cargo, it's built to handle everything from daily errands to weekend road trips. The SXT trim adds stylish touches and practical features like Stow 'n Go seating, a power driver's seat, and tri-zone climate control to keep everyone comfortable. With its smooth ride, fuel-efficient performance, and user-friendly infotainment system, the 2023 Grand Caravan SXT is a smart choice for families on the go.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
BLACK SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
BLACK/ALLOY W/BLK STITCH CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
