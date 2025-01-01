$41,986+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$41,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy w/Blk Stitch
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 8,789 KM
Vehicle Description
| ONE OWNER | NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | The 2023 Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect family vehicle, offering exceptional versatility, comfort, and value. With spacious seating for seven and plenty of room for cargo, it's built to handle everything from daily errands to weekend road trips. The SXT trim adds stylish touches and practical features like Stow 'n Go seating, a power driver's seat, and tri-zone climate control to keep everyone comfortable. With its smooth ride, fuel-efficient performance, and user-friendly infotainment system, the 2023 Grand Caravan SXT is a smart choice for families on the go.
Vehicle Features
705-242-2883