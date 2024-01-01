Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway 176 Wb for sale in Innisfil, ON

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

42,059 KM

Details Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

176 Wb

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway

176 Wb

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10909322
  2. 10909322
  3. 10909322
  4. 10909322
  5. 10909322
  6. 10909322
  7. 10909322
  8. 10909322
  9. 10909322
  10. 10909322
  11. 10909322
  12. 10909322
  13. 10909322
  14. 10909322
  15. 10909322
  16. 10909322
  17. 10909322
  18. 10909322
  19. 10909322
  20. 10909322
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,059KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Flint
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2019 Audi A5 Coupe Technik for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi A5 Coupe Technik 51,072 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas HIGHLINE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas HIGHLINE 7,511 KM $58,685 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 62,954 KM $35,225 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway