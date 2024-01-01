$49,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
176 Wb
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway
176 Wb
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
42,059KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Flint
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 42,059 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2023 Ford E-Series Cutaway