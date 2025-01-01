$56,986+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$56,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 51,513 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience power, style, and versatility like never before with the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, equipped with the robust 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine. This truck delivers an impressive blend of performance and efficiency, boasting 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque - perfect for towing, hauling, or conquering everyday drives with confidence. The Elevation trim adds bold curb appeal with its monochromatic exterior, signature LED lighting, and 20-inch black wheels, while the spacious, tech-savvy interior offers premium comfort and connectivity. Whether you're hitting the job site or the open road, the 2023 Sierra 1500 Elevation is built to stand out and take on anything that comes your way.
Vehicle Features
705-242-2883