Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience power, style, and versatility like never before with the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, equipped with the robust 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine. This truck delivers an impressive blend of performance and efficiency, boasting 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque - perfect for towing, hauling, or conquering everyday drives with confidence. The Elevation trim adds bold curb appeal with its monochromatic exterior, signature LED lighting, and 20-inch black wheels, while the spacious, tech-savvy interior offers premium comfort and connectivity. Whether youre hitting the job site or the open road, the 2023 Sierra 1500 Elevation is built to stand out and take on anything that comes your way.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

51,513 KM

Details Description Features

$56,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
12469039

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$56,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,513KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTPUCEKXPG104872

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 51,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience power, style, and versatility like never before with the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, equipped with the robust 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine. This truck delivers an impressive blend of performance and efficiency, boasting 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque - perfect for towing, hauling, or conquering everyday drives with confidence. The Elevation trim adds bold curb appeal with its monochromatic exterior, signature LED lighting, and 20-inch black wheels, while the spacious, tech-savvy interior offers premium comfort and connectivity. Whether you're hitting the job site or the open road, the 2023 Sierra 1500 Elevation is built to stand out and take on anything that comes your way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Led Headlights
ENGINE 2.7L TURBOMAX (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission. (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2022 RAM 2500 Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 RAM 2500 Limited 52,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 107,159 KM $48,986 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 Dodge Durango R/T Plus 2,000 KM $66,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2023 GMC Sierra 1500