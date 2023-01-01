Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

7,047 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series II

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Series II

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 10463325
  2. 10463325
  3. 10463325
  4. 10463325
  5. 10463325
  6. 10463325
  7. 10463325
  8. 10463325
  9. 10463325
  10. 10463325
  11. 10463325
  12. 10463325
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463325
  • Stock #: 47000D
  • VIN: 1C4SJVFJ8PS507228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2017 Dodge Durango C...
 172,722 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classi...
 23,647 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 74,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory