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Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA 4X4 for sale in Innisfil, ON

2023 Jeep Wrangler

19,168 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14378329

2023 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA 4X4

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
19,168KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-90706WFC
  • Mileage 19,168 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Child-Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-9104

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$38,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2023 Jeep Wrangler