Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Jeep Wrangler

10 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Wrangler

2023 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 9206878
  2. 9206878
  3. 9206878
  4. 9206878
  5. 9206878
  6. 9206878
  7. 9206878
  8. 9206878
  9. 9206878
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9206878
  • Stock #: 46707D
  • VIN: 1C4JJXFG2PW506693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 46707D
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn
 16 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 160,014 KM
$29,996 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Renegade N...
 13 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory