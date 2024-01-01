$24,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
LX
2023 Kia Forte
LX
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
5,559KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,559 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
2023 Kia Forte