Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Kia Forte LX for sale in Innisfil, ON

2023 Kia Forte

5,559 KM

Details Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 11001089
  2. 11001089
  3. 11001089
  4. 11001089
  5. 11001089
  6. 11001089
  7. 11001089
  8. 11001089
  9. 11001089
  10. 11001089
  11. 11001089
  12. 11001089
  13. 11001089
  14. 11001089
  15. 11001089
  16. 11001089
  17. 11001089
  18. 11001089
  19. 11001089
  20. 11001089
  21. 11001089
  22. 11001089
  23. 11001089
  24. 11001089
  25. 11001089
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
5,559KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo 72,168 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline 6,238 KM $36,897 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 6,197 KM $28,130 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Forte