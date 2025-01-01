$56,986+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into power and sophistication with this 2023 RAM 1500 Sport, built to turn heads and take on any challenge. Equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, this truck delivers uncompromising performance, whether you're towing, hauling, or cruising the open road. The bold Sport Performance Hood adds aggressive styling to match its muscle, while the Level 2 Equipment Group ensures you ride in comfort with premium features like heated front seats, a larger touchscreen, remote start, and advanced driver-assist technologies. Plus, with the factory hitch receiver already installed, its ready for work or weekend adventures. The RAM 1500 Sport blends brawn, luxury, and utility into one unbeatable package - don't miss your chance to own it.
Vehicle Features
