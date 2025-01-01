Menu
Account
Sign In
Step into power and sophistication with this 2023 RAM 1500 Sport, built to turn heads and take on any challenge. Equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, this truck delivers uncompromising performance, whether youre towing, hauling, or cruising the open road. The bold Sport Performance Hood adds aggressive styling to match its muscle, while the Level 2 Equipment Group ensures you ride in comfort with premium features like heated front seats, a larger touchscreen, remote start, and advanced driver-assist technologies. Plus, with the factory hitch receiver already installed, its ready for work or weekend adventures. The RAM 1500 Sport blends brawn, luxury, and utility into one unbeatable package - dont miss your chance to own it.

2023 RAM 1500

41,952 KM

Details Description Features

$56,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12561563

2023 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$56,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,952KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT6PN653778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into power and sophistication with this 2023 RAM 1500 Sport, built to turn heads and take on any challenge. Equipped with the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, this truck delivers uncompromising performance, whether you're towing, hauling, or cruising the open road. The bold Sport Performance Hood adds aggressive styling to match its muscle, while the Level 2 Equipment Group ensures you ride in comfort with premium features like heated front seats, a larger touchscreen, remote start, and advanced driver-assist technologies. Plus, with the factory hitch receiver already installed, its ready for work or weekend adventures. The RAM 1500 Sport blends brawn, luxury, and utility into one unbeatable package - don't miss your chance to own it.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Power 8-Way Driver Seat Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop 2nd Row In-Floor Storage ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Level 1 Equipment Group Power 8-Way Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT 41,952 KM $56,986 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 132,384 KM $21,986 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT 161,578 KM $16,586 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2023 RAM 1500