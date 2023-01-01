2023 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10225422

10225422 Stock #: 47356D

47356D VIN: 3C6UR5EJ0PG626232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 47356D

Mileage 8 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.