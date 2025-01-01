Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency, performance, and versatility with the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE. Designed for those who crave adventure while prioritizing fuel savings, this hybrid SUV offers impressive MPG, making it an eco-friendly choice without sacrificing power or capability. The RAV4 Hybrid LE is equipped with Toyotas advanced hybrid technology, ensuring a smooth, responsive drive whether youre navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path. Inside, youll find a modern, comfortable cabin with ample space, user-friendly tech features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and top-notch safety features, including Toyota Safety Sense. With its rugged yet refined design, the 2023 RAV4 Hybrid LE is ready to take on whatever comes next. Make the smart choice and drive away in this efficient, reliable SUV today!

2023 Toyota RAV4

27,500 KM

Details Description Features

$39,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12267241

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$39,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFVXPW186246

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of efficiency, performance, and versatility with the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE. Designed for those who crave adventure while prioritizing fuel savings, this hybrid SUV offers impressive MPG, making it an eco-friendly choice without sacrificing power or capability. The RAV4 Hybrid LE is equipped with Toyotas advanced hybrid technology, ensuring a smooth, responsive drive whether you're navigating city streets or heading off the beaten path. Inside, you'll find a modern, comfortable cabin with ample space, user-friendly tech features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and top-notch safety features, including Toyota Safety Sense. With its rugged yet refined design, the 2023 RAV4 Hybrid LE is ready to take on whatever comes next. Make the smart choice and drive away in this efficient, reliable SUV today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 27,500 KM $39,986 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA Essential for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA Essential 95,333 KM $16,986 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED ALTITUDE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED ALTITUDE 76,679 KM $38,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4