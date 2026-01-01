Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD Crew Cab 147 LT Trail Boss, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,250 KM

Details Description Features

$58,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
13519532

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$58,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFE87RG418958

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 41,250 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT Trail Boss, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator (K05) engine block heater and (N10) dual exhaust.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 41,250 KM $58,986 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Ford F-150 0 $66,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500