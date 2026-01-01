$58,986+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$58,986
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFE87RG418958
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 41,250 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" LT Trail Boss, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator (K05) engine block heater and (N10) dual exhaust.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
