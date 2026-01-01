$45,986+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Ford F-150
STX
2024 Ford F-150
STX
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$45,986
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW2LP3RKD33576
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 267,814 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS 171,378 KM $10,986 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 7,790 KM $27,986 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
$45,986
+ taxes & licensing>
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-242-2883
2024 Ford F-150