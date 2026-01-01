Menu
Account
Sign In
STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

2024 Ford F-150

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford F-150

STX

Watch This Vehicle
13486049

2024 Ford F-150

STX

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$45,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW2LP3RKD33576

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 267,814 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS 171,378 KM $10,986 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 7,790 KM $27,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2024 Ford F-150