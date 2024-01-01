2024 RAM 1500

Menu
The Ram 1500 Sport is a rugged and powerful full-size pickup truck that effortlessly combines strength with style. Engineered for those who demand performance and a bold presence on and off the road, this variant of the Ram 1500 lineup is a testament to innovation and capability.Underneath its hood, the Ram 1500 Sport boasts a potent engine that delivers robust horsepower and torque, ensuring that it can handle a variety of tasks with ease. Whether youre towing heavy loads, navigating challenging terrain, or cruising down the highway, the Ram 1500 Sport is up to the challenge.What sets the Ram 1500 Sport apart is its distinct design elements that exude a sporty and dynamic aesthetic. From its aggressive front grille to its sculpted body lines, this truck makes a bold statement wherever it goes. The sleek headlights and available LED lighting not only enhance visibility but also contribute to its modern and sophisticated appearance.Inside the cabin, the Ram 1500 Sport provides a blend of comfort and technology. Premium materials and thoughtful design details create a refined atmosphere, making every drive enjoyable. Cutting-edge infotainment features, including a touchscreen display and connectivity options, ensure that you stay connected and entertained on the go.In terms of capability, the Ram 1500 Sport is equipped with advanced suspension systems and off-road enhancements, allowing it to conquer diverse terrains with confidence. Whether youre heading to a construction site or exploring the great outdoors, this truck is designed to handle the toughest challenges.Safety is a top priority in the Ram 1500 Sport, with a suite of advanced safety features and driver-assistance technologies. From adaptive cruise control to collision warning systems, the truck provides peace of mind for both driver and passengers.In summary, the Ram 1500 Sport is a compelling choice for those seeking a high-performance pickup truck that seamlessly blends power, style, and innovation. Whether youre tackling demanding work tasks or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Ram 1500 Sport is ready to elevate your driving experience.

5 KM

$79,841.50

+ tax & licensing
Sport PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REMOTE START SYSTEM

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT3RN102338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 47412D
  • Mileage 5 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

