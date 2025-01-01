$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM 3500
2024 RAM 3500
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
Used
8,127KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3SL5RG313797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Clearance Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
Adaptive Steering System
MOPAR DEPLOYABLE BED STEP
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass Thru Wire Circuits
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Current Generati...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
LUXURY DOOR TRIM PANEL (CTH)
INSTRUMENT CLUSTER THEME 8
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21M -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK CAST ALUMINUM
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Headlamp Bezels Sport Performance Hood Black Limited Grille Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Cast Aluminum Black Wheel Centre Hub Black Taillamp...
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera Wheels: 20" x 8" Satin Carbon w/Bright Inserts Surround View Camera System LED Bed Lighting Power Deployable Running Boards 12" Touchscreen...
