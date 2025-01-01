Menu
Account
Sign In
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Tackle any job with unmatched strength and confidence in this 2024 Ram 5500 Crew Cab Chassis SLT 4x4 (84-inch CA) a heavy-duty workhorse built to perform. Powered by the legendary 6.7L Cummins I-6 turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 6-speed Aisin heavy-duty automatic transmission, this truck delivers incredible torque, durability, and dependability for the toughest workloads. The SLT trim adds premium touches like a power 8-way driver seat, fog lamps, chrome accents, and keyless entry, blending comfort with capability. With features like quad halogen headlights, body-color fender flares, 19.5-inch polished forged aluminum wheels, and off-road tires, its designed to handle any terrain or task with ease. Whether youre hauling, towing, or upfitting for your business, the Ram 5500 SLT offers serious power, premium comfort, and professional-grade performance all backed by Rams proven reliability. | PREVIOUSLY REGISTERED OUT OF PROVINCE - SASKATCHEWAN |We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

2024 RAM 5500

125,607 KM

Details Description Features

$78,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM 5500

Chassis SLT

Watch This Vehicle
13134604

2024 RAM 5500

Chassis SLT

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$78,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C7WRNFL6RG368337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 125,607 KM

Vehicle Description

| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Tackle any job with unmatched strength and confidence in this 2024 Ram 5500 Crew Cab Chassis SLT 4x4 (84-inch CA) a heavy-duty workhorse built to perform. Powered by the legendary 6.7L Cummins I-6 turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 6-speed Aisin heavy-duty automatic transmission, this truck delivers incredible torque, durability, and dependability for the toughest workloads. The SLT trim adds premium touches like a power 8-way driver seat, fog lamps, chrome accents, and keyless entry, blending comfort with capability. With features like quad halogen headlights, body-color fender flares, 19.5-inch polished forged aluminum wheels, and off-road tires, its designed to handle any terrain or task with ease. Whether you're hauling, towing, or upfitting for your business, the Ram 5500 SLT offers serious power, premium comfort, and professional-grade performance all backed by Rams proven reliability. | PREVIOUSLY REGISTERED OUT OF PROVINCE - SASKATCHEWAN |We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Start
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Body-colour fender flares

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
VOLTAGE MONITORING AUTO IDLE-UP SYS
GVWR: 8 845 KGS (19 500 LBS)
ENGINE SHUTDOWN TIMER
WHEELS: 19.5" X 6" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Centre Hub
4.44 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: 19.5" Steel Spare Wheel
BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Smart Diesel Exhaust Brake Supplemental Heater B-20 Bio Dies...
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL -inc: Trailer Light Check
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
TIRES: 225/70R19.5G OFF ROAD
POWER TAKE OFF PREP -inc: Hard-Wired Remote Start
FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: Storage Tray
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPD AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: Urethane Shift Knob
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Storage Tray Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat 2-W...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2YG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Spd Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic Door Sill Scuff Pads Glove Box Black-Out Tape Body Insulation Map/Courtesy Lamp Tinted Acoustic Windshield Chrome Grille Nos...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford Edge SEL 283,359 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 112,000 KM $40,986 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport TOUR for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport TOUR 92,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$78,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2024 RAM 5500