$78,986+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 5500
Chassis SLT
2024 RAM 5500
Chassis SLT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$78,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 125,607 KM
Vehicle Description
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | Tackle any job with unmatched strength and confidence in this 2024 Ram 5500 Crew Cab Chassis SLT 4x4 (84-inch CA) a heavy-duty workhorse built to perform. Powered by the legendary 6.7L Cummins I-6 turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 6-speed Aisin heavy-duty automatic transmission, this truck delivers incredible torque, durability, and dependability for the toughest workloads. The SLT trim adds premium touches like a power 8-way driver seat, fog lamps, chrome accents, and keyless entry, blending comfort with capability. With features like quad halogen headlights, body-color fender flares, 19.5-inch polished forged aluminum wheels, and off-road tires, its designed to handle any terrain or task with ease. Whether you're hauling, towing, or upfitting for your business, the Ram 5500 SLT offers serious power, premium comfort, and professional-grade performance all backed by Rams proven reliability. | PREVIOUSLY REGISTERED OUT OF PROVINCE - SASKATCHEWAN |We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
