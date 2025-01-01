Menu
2024 Tesla Model Y

2024 Tesla Model Y

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y

12424137

2024 Tesla Model Y

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 7SAYGDEE5RF065969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 274636
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2024 Tesla Model Y