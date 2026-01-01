$67,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Custom
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$67,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to tackle the toughest jobs with confidence, this 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom Crew Cab 4x4 is powered by a dependable 6.6L V8 gas engine paired with a smooth and durable 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering the strength and capability you need for towing, hauling, and everyday driving. The Custom trim combines rugged styling with practical features, including a bold black grille, alloy wheels, LED lighting, remote start, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , Bluetooth®, a rear vision camera, and a spacious Crew Cab that offers plenty of room for passengers and gear. With its heavy-duty suspension, impressive payload and towing capabilities, integrated trailer technology, and dependable 4x4 performance, this Silverado 2500HD is ready for demanding workdays and weekend adventures alike. If you're looking for a powerful, reliable, and well-equipped heavy-duty truck, this 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom 6.6L Gas is ready to get the job done.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883