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Built to tackle the toughest jobs with confidence, this 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom Crew Cab 4x4 is powered by a dependable 6.6L V8 gas engine paired with a smooth and durable 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering the strength and capability you need for towing, hauling, and everyday driving. The Custom trim combines rugged styling with practical features, including a bold black grille, alloy wheels, LED lighting, remote start, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , Bluetooth®, a rear vision camera, and a spacious Crew Cab that offers plenty of room for passengers and gear. With its heavy-duty suspension, impressive payload and towing capabilities, integrated trailer technology, and dependable 4x4 performance, this Silverado 2500HD is ready for demanding workdays and weekend adventures alike. If youre looking for a powerful, reliable, and well-equipped heavy-duty truck, this 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom 6.6L Gas is ready to get the job done.

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$67,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom

Watch This Vehicle
14406720

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$67,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4KME71S1166382

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Built to tackle the toughest jobs with confidence, this 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom Crew Cab 4x4 is powered by a dependable 6.6L V8 gas engine paired with a smooth and durable 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering the strength and capability you need for towing, hauling, and everyday driving. The Custom trim combines rugged styling with practical features, including a bold black grille, alloy wheels, LED lighting, remote start, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto , Bluetooth®, a rear vision camera, and a spacious Crew Cab that offers plenty of room for passengers and gear. With its heavy-duty suspension, impressive payload and towing capabilities, integrated trailer technology, and dependable 4x4 performance, this Silverado 2500HD is ready for demanding workdays and weekend adventures alike. If you're looking for a powerful, reliable, and well-equipped heavy-duty truck, this 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom 6.6L Gas is ready to get the job done.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing gasoline (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

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705-242-XXXX

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705-242-2883

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$67,998

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500