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Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 1RS for sale in Innisfil, ON

2025 Chevrolet Trax

13,156 KM

Details Features

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr 1RS

Watch This Vehicle
14279717

2025 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4dr 1RS

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
13,156KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nitro Yellow Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Grey with Red accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

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2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX

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877-243-9104

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$26,800

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2025 Chevrolet Trax