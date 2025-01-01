$36,886+ taxes & licensing
2025 Jeep Compass
Altitude
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$36,886
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads wherever you go in this bold and capable 2025 Jeep Compass Altitude. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 200 horsepower and paired with Jeeps legendary 4x4 system, this SUV offers confident performance on city streets and rugged trails alike. The Altitude trim stands out with its sleek blacked-out exterior accents, 18-inch gloss black wheels, and a refined interior featuring premium materials, heated front seats, and a high-definition touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Lane Management, the 2025 Compass Altitude combines style, technology, and capability in one stunning package - ready for wherever the road takes you.
Vehicle Features
705-242-2883