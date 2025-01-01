Menu
Turn heads wherever you go in this bold and capable 2025 Jeep Compass Altitude. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 200 horsepower and paired with Jeeps legendary 4x4 system, this SUV offers confident performance on city streets and rugged trails alike. The Altitude trim stands out with its sleek blacked-out exterior accents, 18-inch gloss black wheels, and a refined interior featuring premium materials, heated front seats, and a high-definition touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Lane Management, the 2025 Compass Altitude combines style, technology, and capability in one stunning package - ready for wherever the road takes you.

2025 Jeep Compass

19,000 KM

$36,886

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Jeep Compass

Altitude

13136779

2025 Jeep Compass

Altitude

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

$36,886

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDFN9ST501617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads wherever you go in this bold and capable 2025 Jeep Compass Altitude. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 200 horsepower and paired with Jeeps legendary 4x4 system, this SUV offers confident performance on city streets and rugged trails alike. The Altitude trim stands out with its sleek blacked-out exterior accents, 18-inch gloss black wheels, and a refined interior featuring premium materials, heated front seats, and a high-definition touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With advanced safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitoring, and Lane Management, the 2025 Compass Altitude combines style, technology, and capability in one stunning package - ready for wherever the road takes you.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS (STD)
BLACK LEATHERETTE SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
$36,886

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2025 Jeep Compass